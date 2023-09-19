Sheriff: Volusia County man kills neighbor in front of 8-year-old son over tree trimming dispute

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLeon Springs man is facing a second-degree murder charge after deputies said he shot and killed his neighbor.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Monday showing deputies arresting 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski.

Deputies said Druzolowski shot his neighbor, Brian Ford, Sunday afternoon in front of the victim’s 8-year-old son.

Investigators said the deadly shooting stemmed from a confrontation about tree trimming.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said if the suspect was concerned about his neighbor being on his property, he should have called 911 and asked law enforcement to handle it instead of shooting him.

“Somebody is dead over tree branches. Are you kidding me?,” Chitwood said. “I can’t imagine what that 8-year-old little boy is going through his mind that he watched his father die in front of him.”

Chitwood said this situation is unacceptable, and Druzolowski shouldn’t have taken matters into his own hands.

“You just can’t go around shooting people just because they step on your property,” Chitwood said.

Druzolowski was in court Monday and is being held in the Volusia County Jail without bond.

Chitwood said there were no prior reports filed or issues between the two property owners.

