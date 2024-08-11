2,000 show up for Men’s Closet Back-to-School event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Students gearing up to go back to class got a free backpack full of school supplies and a free haircut at the Men’s Closet Back-to-School event in Orange County.

The event is in its fourth year, and according to organizers, the need has only grown. “Giving back to the community is great, and that’s what we are here for,” said Dave Ogeir, one of the event’s organizers.

Men’s Closet says as many as 2,000 people showed up and got a little bit of everything – there were dance, music, games, food, face-painting, and school supplies. “It’s an event for the whole family,” said Hady Abed with Men’s Closet. “It’s an opportunity for the community to get together, and the turnout was great. People started to arrive very early.”

According to the National Retail Federation, families spend, on average, more than $800 dollars per child on back-to-school shopping. From clothes to shoes to electronics, it all adds up. For some families, back-to-school giveaways are beyond necessary. “We want to help because we know the support goes a long way, and our kids deserve it,” said Abed.

