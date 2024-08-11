Backpack-A-Thon aims to help families with new essential school supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. — As thousands of families finish school shopping, there are still thousands more that need basic school supplies to start the year.

Although the school year starts on Monday, donors have until August 31st to donate to the Backpack-A-Thon drive to help give families and students peace of mind, allowing them to head to school with fresh supplies.

“We know that sometimes moms have to make choices. Pay their bills or buy school supplies. And we don’t want them to have that hardship. So we know that by providing this, they are able to get it all done,” said Melissa Rivera, the Director of Mercy Road Initiative.

The Backpack-a-thon is an initiative of the Hope Now Foundation, Mercy Road initiative, and 9 Family Connection. The virtual donation drive will ensure no child in the community is without basic school supplies before walking through these doors.

You can donate to students in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties to get new backpacks full of school supplies they need, such as pens, pencils, and notebooks.

“They’re able to send their child to school with dignity. And those children can smile because they’ve got the new supplies,” said Rivera.

With enough support, donations can even help sponsor a whole classroom of students this school year.

