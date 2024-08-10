Fatal accident involving a motorcycle causes roadblock in Orange County, according to troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported to a crash on Forest City Road and Riverside Park Road in Orange County around 2:52 p.m. Saturday.

According to troopers, the accident involved a 2012 Buick Verano and a motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Read: WATCH: Memorial service for Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link

The road currently has a roadblock at the intersection of Forest City Road and Riverside Park Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read: Hot and steamy Saturday in Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group