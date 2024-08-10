Fatal accident involving a motorcycle causes roadblock in Orange County, according to troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported to a crash on Forest City Road and Riverside Park Road in Orange County around 2:52 p.m. Saturday.
According to troopers, the accident involved a 2012 Buick Verano and a motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
The road currently has a roadblock at the intersection of Forest City Road and Riverside Park Road.
The crash remains under investigation.
