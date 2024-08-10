WATCH: Memorial service for Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link

CLERMONT, Fla. — A celebration of life and memorial service will be held in Clermont on Saturday morning to honor Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was killed in the line of duty Aug. 2

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at Real Life Church, which is at 1501 Steve’s Road in Clermont.

The service will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person. Click here to stream it live.

The entire service will happen at the church as there will be no viewing or internment.

“We all share the common goal of honoring Deputy Link’s service to his community, his sacrifice and his memory,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

