Hot and steamy Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be another hot and steamy day.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
A Heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Florida.
Heat indices will reach 105 to 110° later this afternoon.
Read: SpaceX delays Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast to Saturday
Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s.
There will be a 50% chance for scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon.
Read: Tropical disturbance has 70% chance of becoming next named storm in Central Atlantic
Some of the heavier rain will occur near I-95 this evening.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group