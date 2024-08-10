Hot and steamy Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be another hot and steamy day.

A Heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Florida.

Heat indices will reach 105 to 110° later this afternoon.

weather 08/10/2024

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s.

There will be a 50% chance for scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon.

weather 08/10/2024

Some of the heavier rain will occur near I-95 this evening.

