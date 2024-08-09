Today: SpaceX rocket ready for morning launch from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is plans to launch another rocket launch from our Space Coast this morning.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry and deploy 21 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The satellites are used to expand the company’s global internet network.

Lift-off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 8:13 a.m.

Lift-off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 8:13 a.m.

Targeting Friday, August 9 for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 @Starlink satellites – including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities – from Florida → https://t.co/JSlqPm73Cw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 8, 2024

