Elon Musk to move SpaceX and X headquarters out of California

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Elon Musk said he plans to move the headquarters for SpaceX and social media company X out of California.

Musk said he made the decision after the California governor signed legislation that prevents school employees from notifying parents if students request to use different pronouns.

He said that the law and others are an attack on families and companies.

Musk said he plans to move the SpaceX headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to the company’s “Starbase” in Texas.

The headquarters for X will be moved from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.

