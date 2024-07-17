Elon Musk to move SpaceX and X headquarters out of California

Elon Musk said he plans to move the headquarters for SpaceX and social media company X out of California.

Musk said he made the decision after the California governor signed legislation that prevents school employees from notifying parents if students request to use different pronouns.

This is the final straw.



Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. https://t.co/cpWUDgBWFe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

He said that the law and others are an attack on families and companies.

Watch: SpaceX Falcon 9 is grounded

Musk said he plans to move the SpaceX headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to the company’s “Starbase” in Texas.

The headquarters for X will be moved from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.

Read: NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft to deorbit International Space Station

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group