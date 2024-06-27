NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft to deorbit International Space Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will develop a vehicle to move the International Space Station out of orbit.

NASA says it will pay SpaceX $843 million for the project.

NASA and its four international partners plan to cease operations at the ISS in 2030.

Read: Environmental review reveals new SpaceX Starship-Super Heavy plans

It wants the SpaceX deorbit vehicle to be ready by 2029.

The ISS weighs nearly one million pounds and is about the size of a football field.

Watch: SpaceX launches 4th flight test of Starship and Super Heavy rocket

NASA says the ISS will break up during reentry through Earth’s atmosphere.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group