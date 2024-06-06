SpaceX set for 4th flight test of Starship and Super Heavy rocket

BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX crews are preparing for the fourth launch of its Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket.

Starship is a major part of NASA’s plans to return to the surface of the moon and beyond.

NASA and SpaceX are planning to land a version of Starship on the moon and allow astronauts to return to the surface.

SpaceX said the launch of Starship is set for 8:50 a.m.

Now targeting 7:50 a.m. CT for launch of Starship’s fourth flight test. Weather conditions are 95% favorable. The webcast will go live ~30 minutes ahead of liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/Qf8bnsvysd — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 6, 2024

SpaceX says the launch schedule is open to change due to the developmental testing of the rocket.

The goal of Starship’s fourth launch is to have the spacecraft achieve orbit and eventually performed a controlled soft landing of the Super Heavy booster in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX will also attempt to have a controlled reentry of Starship with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

“The fourth flight of Starship will aim to bring us closer to the rapidly reusable future on the horizon. We’re continuing to rapidly develop Starship, putting flight hardware in a flight environment to learn as quickly as possible as we build a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond,” a SpaceX representative said.

