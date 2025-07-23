2025 Regional Surf Lifesaving Championship draws over 200 lifeguards to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 2025 James P. ‘Mac’ McCarthy Regional Surf Lifesaving Championship is currently taking place near the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, with over 20 teams and 200 lifeguards participating in different events.

The two-day competition challenges lifeguards’ skills and endurance with events like board relay, surf rescue, and surf ski.

This yearly event gathers the best lifeguards from all over Florida to demonstrate their lifesaving skills.

A separate junior lifeguard competition is also planned for Saturday alongside the main events.

