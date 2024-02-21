272-acre property near Lake Nona, airport put on the market

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A large corporate campus property nestled between Lake Nona and Sunbridge is being placed on the market for sale, Orlando Business Journal has learned.

Executives for Orlando-based Wycliffe Bible Translators USA have decided to sell the nonprofit’s 272-acre campus that is home to its headquarters, off Moss Park Road in southeast Orlando.

Wycliffe has selected a brokerage team from Orlando-based First Capital Property Group to market the listing. The offering is being put on the market unpriced.

Photos: A massive aquarium officially opens in Daytona Beach

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group