$27M grant signed to help restore beach erosion along A1A in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A $27 million contract to help restore A1A in Flagler County has been signed.

The grant is from the Jacksonville district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

It will provide 65% of the total cost to repair 2.6 miles of critically eroded shoreline in Flagler Beach.

Construction is set to begin in June.

