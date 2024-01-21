3 dead, 2 hurt, suspect in custody after Palm Bay shooting, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday, the Palm Bay Police Department said.

Update:

Palm Bay police said the shooting killed three people and injured two others.

When police officers arrived at the 2700 block of the Woodlake Village Apartments, they found three people dead inside the home, identified as 31-year-old Lisa Suglam, 60-year-old Angella Suglam and 79-year-old Stephen Suglam.

Police said they also discovered a 15-year-old in critical condition and 59-year-old Gary Taylor, who was injured but not in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect is 26-year-old Te’Shawn Taylor, who had fled the scene.

Police officers tracked down the vehicle on Babcock Street with the help of the Melbourne Police Department.

The suspect is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Previous story:

According to a news release, police arrived at the scene at the Woodlake Village Apartments for shots fired calls around 9:30 p.m.

Palm Bay police said there three people are confirmed dead, and others are receiving medical treatment.

Investigators said it appeared it was a domestic situation.

See a map of the location:

