3 hurt after lightning strike on St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Three people were hurt after a lightning strike on St. Augustine Beach.

The lightning strike happened over the weekend at the St. Augustine Beach Pier.

The incident sent beachgoers into a panic and injured three people, including an elderly man who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The strike occurred as storms moved into the area.

Beachgoers said they were caught off guard by the sudden change in weather.

One witness recounted the emotional impact, saying, “I was crying so hard.”

Officials said the lightning strike serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by sudden storms.

