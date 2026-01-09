Most Lynx bus routes will end across Seminole County this weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All but four Lynx bus routes in Seminole County are coming to an end this weekend.

The cuts will eliminate eight LYNX routes across the county, including all routes in Sanford.

In total, the following routes will cease operation: 34, 45, 46E, 46W, 103 and 434, as well as two Neighborlink routes, 822 and 851.

Only Link 23, which will now end at the intersection of SR 436 and SR 434, Link 102, and 436N will remain with reduced service.

A spokesperson for LYNX explained the decision, saying, “This all ties back into the direction Seminole County gave us to eliminate service because they no longer wanted to fund bus service… If a funding partner does not want to fund a route, that service will be eliminated.”

The funding for the LYNX bus service has been slashed from $10 million to $5 million annually as part of the county’s decision to transition to a more cost-effective ride-share model.

Seminole County is replacing the public transit option with an on-demand service called “Scout.”

County Commissioner Jay Zembower described the new system as a win-win for residents. “This is going to allow people much better efficiency at a reduced impact and cost to our taxpayers,” he said, emphasizing the benefits of the new app-based van service.

However, for many riders, especially those who depend on buses to get to work or appointments, the change brings fundamental uncertainty.

