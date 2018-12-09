  • 3 juveniles hurt in shooting outside DeLand bar, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - Three people were shot outside a DeLand bar early Sunday morning, police said. 

    The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. outside Label Bar & Lounge at the corner of Adelle and Beresford Avenues. 

    Related Headlines

    Two boys and one girl, whom police did not identify but did say were juveniles, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

    Read: 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' writer's daughter says song isn't about date rape

    The two boys were taken to a nearby hospital. 

    Casings from two different handguns were found at the scene, police said. 

    The investigation is active. 

    No further details are available at this time. 
     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories