3 juveniles hurt in shooting outside DeLand bar, police say

DELAND, Fla. - Three people were shot outside a DeLand bar early Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. outside Label Bar & Lounge at the corner of Adelle and Beresford Avenues.
Two boys and one girl, whom police did not identify but did say were juveniles, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The two boys were taken to a nearby hospital.
Casings from two different handguns were found at the scene, police said.
The investigation is active.
No further details are available at this time.
