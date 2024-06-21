ORLANDO, Fla. — A trio of track and field Knights from the University of Central Florida will try to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rayniah Jones, Asherah Collins and Kiah Williams will compete in the United States Olympic Trials at the Hayward Field in Oregon over the next two weeks.

The trials will run from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30.

Jones, Collins, and Williams represented Team USA at the North American, Central American, and Caribbean Athletic Association U23 Championships in Costa Rica, where they each placed.

See the athletes who will represent the Black and Gold at the Olympic Trial events:

Rayniah Jones (100m Hurdles)

Friday, June 28 (8:28 p.m. ET): First Round

Saturday, June 29 (8:04 p.m. ET): Semifinals

Sunday, June 30 (8 p.m. ET): Finals

Rayniah Jones finished her UCF career earlier in June with a program-record 12.59 and finished third overall in the 100m hurdles at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The Miami native is also a ten-time All-American and was the first to claim a Big 12 trophy in school history.

This is not Jones’s first appearance at the Olympic Trials – she qualified in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Games but did not qualify for the Olympics.

3 Knights are heading to the trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics Rayniah Jones finished her UCF career earlier in June with a program-record 12.59 and finished third overall in the 100m hurdles at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships. (UCF Athletics /UCF Athletics)

Asherah Collins (Long Jump and Triple Jump)

Friday, June 21 (9:50 p.m. ET): Triple Jump Qualifying

Saturday, June 22 (9:20 p.m. ET): Triple Jump Finals

Thursday, June 27 (9:18 p.m. ET): Long Jump Qualifying

Saturday, June 29 (8:20 p.m. ET): Long Jump Finals

Asherah Collins was the first Knight to qualify for nationals in the long and triple jump and plans to try to accomplish another goal.

Collins is also the first athlete in program history to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials for the triple jump.

Collins, who is from Lake City, first qualified in the long jump during her senior year at UCF and gained a second-team All-America honor at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

3 Knights are heading to the trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics Asherah Collins is the first athlete in program history to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials for the triple jump. (UCF Athletics /UCF Athletics)

Kiah Williams (400m)

Friday, June 21 (6:48 p.m. ET): 400m First Round

Saturday, June 22 (10:14 p.m. ET): 400m Semifinals

Sunday, June 23 (9:58 p.m. ET): 400m Finals

Kiah Williams was the first Knight in program history to appear in the 400m at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Williams, from Hallandale, received a second career All-America honor earlier in June and scored in the 200m and the 400m at UCF’s first Big 12 Outdoor Championship.

3 Knights are heading to the trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics Kiah Williams received a second career All-America honor earlier in June and scored in the 200m and the 400m at UCF’s first Big 12 Outdoor Championship. (UCF Athletics /UCF Athletics)

