Active duty and veterans of U.S. military compete in DoD Warrior Games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — From protecting our freedoms to now battling it out on the court.

This week, our nation’s heroes are competing in multiple sporting events and sharing their stories of resilience and perseverance at Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports.

More than 200 athletes representing the U.S. military and Australia will compete in this year’s Department of Defense Warrior Games.

The Warrior Games are meant to celebrate the resiliency of active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members who are ill, injured or wounded.

“It’s really about opportunities for these athletes and injured servicemembers to reconnect as part of a team and ideally use adaptive sporting as part of their healing process,” David Paschal, the Director for the Department of Defense Warrior Games, said.

Athlete SSgt. Mario Webb serves in the United States Air Force and is participating in three events.

He donated the left lobe of his liver to his son to save his son’s life.

He said while some wounds are visible, others are not.

“It definitely gives you a new perspective,” Webb said. “Some of the things that I used to complain about, some of the things I used to take for granted, looking at some of these guys, I don’t have that luxury anymore. I’m glad I don’t.”

Athletes compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball.

Athlete Lt. Col. Mike Cerchio has served in the United States Army for 24 years and is participating in six events.

A diagnosis with a neurological condition called CMT landed him finding the Warrior Games.

For that, he’s thankful.

“I was looking for a way to help the community but now I’m in the community,” Cerchio said. “It’s really amazing being a part of that, it means a lot. When you identify as a competitive person, and you feel like part of that is going away, having an avenue to get back out and compete is awesome.”

