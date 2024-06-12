Local

Warrior Games will host hundreds of wounded and injured veterans for week of sports competitions

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

U.S. soldiers competing in the 2019 Department of Defense Best Warrior Games pose for a photo in Tampa, FL, June 20, 2019.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games is returning to Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for the second time.

The DoD Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, kicks off on June 21.

Athletes from around the world will compete in adaptive sporting events, such as basketball, cycling, archery, and volleyball.

The commander of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Gary Brito, said the event helps bring together extraordinary warriors and showcases their spirit and resilience.

“Their participation in these adaptive sports competitions is a testament to their strength and determination,” Brito said.

Audiences across the globe are invited to watch the games.

More information about the 2022 DoD Warrior Games can be found here.

