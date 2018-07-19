0 Man shot ‘execution style' outside Daytona Beach motel, police chief says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Three men were shot, one was killed outside a Daytona beach motel early Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the Best Southern Sun Plaza Motel on South Ridgewood Avenue.

A 57-year-old man died at the scene and the two other men were taken to Halifax Medical Center, where they are in stable condition, officials said.

“This is an Isolated incident. Suspects and victims all knew each other,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said during a news conference. “His targets were intended targets.”

Police said they believe the shooting started in the parking lot of the motel, where there was possibly a feud with the gunman.

“The deceased male and one of the injured males are father and son. The third male may be partially blind,” police said in a news release.

The manager showed WFTV reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman surveillance video of the incident. The video shows a man getting out of a car and opening fire on the other men.

“Almost like an execution, if you want to call it,” Capri said.

Witnesses told officers they looked outside when they heard gunshots, police said.

“There’s been some narcotics complaints,” Capri said.

Police said they are searching for the gunman.

Neither the names of those involved nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

Watch the Daytona Beach Police news conference below:

#breaking We are on our way to a shooting in #DaytonaBeach at the Sun Plaza hotel. I just spoke with DB police over the phone and they confirmed 3 men were shot. A 57-year-old died. Two other victims rushed to hospital, listed in stable condition. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/vhqanUvR8f — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) July 19, 2018

