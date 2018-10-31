3 men sought in Orange County home invasion, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for three men who they said pistol-whipped and robbed a man in his home.
Deputies responded to the home on Heron Point Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.
The victim said three masked men rushed behind him as he entered his home and forced him to the floor at gunpoint.
He told deputies they tried to handcuff him as they pistol-whipped him.
The intruders stole some jewelry and other valuables and fled the scene, possibly in a gray Kia, deputies said.
The victim was able to go to a neighbor’s home for help.
It’s not known if the victim was targeted.
No other details were released.
