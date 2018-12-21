ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials said a car crashed into a fire engine as firefighters were assisting in another crash on SR-408.
The driver of the car was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, officials said.
The firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
In a Facebook post, the Orlando Fire Department wrote: “To understand how this could have resulted in greater loss, OFD's standard operating procedure provides for one of the Engines or Towers responding to the scene on high-speed roadways, to park diagonally in the road to protect the first responders working the incident ahead of the parked apparatus. This safety practice saved many personnel, OFD and OPD, from much greater danger and injury by creating a 20-ton roadblock.”
The names of those involved have not been released.
3 of our firefighters were injured overnight when a car crashed into Engine-6 as they were outside assisting an accident on the 408. Driver of car was transported to ORMC as a trauma alert. We are grateful that the FF injuries are non-life threatening & wish for a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/mpul2rAREN— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) December 21, 2018
