3 stats sum up the tension in the local housing market

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

New data from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association helps shine a light on a tension in metro Orlando’s housing market that is leaving both buyers and sellers frustrated.

The tension can be understood through three important data points in the association’s recently released snapshot for October:

Read: Free COVID-19 tests: Government to send tests again

The interest rate in October was 7.8%, up from 7.3% in September, accounting for the highest rate in metro Orlando since April 2001.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: City of Cocoa, local nonprofit lay foundation for new workforce housing (WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group