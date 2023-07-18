3-year-old driving golf cart near Florida home hits, kills 7-year-old boy, FHP says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy died after he was hit by a golf cart driven by a 3-year-old, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Troopers said the 3-year-old boy was driving the cart on private property on Orange River Boulevard in Lee County around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the 7-year-old was standing in the front yard of the home when he was hit.

The boy suffered critical injuries and died at a nearby hospital. Troopers said the toddler was not wearing a seatbelt and also was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

