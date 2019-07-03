30-yard-wide hole swallows trucks outside Orange County business, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two large holes swallowed three work trucks outside an Orange County business Wednesday, according to the owner.
Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they found “a large fracture in the ground between two lakes that had collapsed” at Florida Trailer Services on Boggy Creek Road.
“Numerous large construction vehicles fell into the fracture,” a news release said.
The owner said a security guard found two holes just before 1 a.m.
Deputies said one of the holes is at least 30 yards wide.
The Sheriff's Office contacted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to determine whether the holes are sinkholes, or fractures caused by something else.
No one was injured.
