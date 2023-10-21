38 days after code enforcement steps in, DeLand apartment complex still in shambles

DELAND, Fla. — People living in two Deland apartment complexes said after a month of visits from Code Enforcement, owners of the property have yet to fix the safety hazards in and around their units, and it’s becoming a huge concern.

Back in September, residents along North Spring Garden Avenue complained to city officials about the smell of gas, no air, and dangerous safety hazards not being fixed.

It prompted an investigation by Code Enforcement and Fire Marshall, which required them to inspect all units.

The initial investigation report, which was conducted on the Hunters Creek apartment side, showed dozens of violations from mold, unstable railings, roach infestations, and no air in some units.

Residents in Lexington Club said since Sept.12, they have seen code enforcement every week checking on the property, but they still feel both complexes are neglected.

“We definitely thought things were going to get better. As of right now, we still have pests, pest control has not come around anything of that sort, we’re still living with this every day,” said Heather Williamson, a resident at Lexington Club.

The Lexington Club and Hunters Creek apartments are right next to each other and are owned by Spring Arbor Managers LLC, with the Georgia-based national housing conglomerate Hallmark Corp.

The city said the company did attempt to fix problems, but residents said the company barely made any progress.

Eyewitness News went to the property to speak with local management, but no one was there.

“I’m tired of it. I call them and tell them they’re not doing anything. And then they complain,” said Antrie Robinson, a resident at Hunters Creek.

Robinson told Channel 9 that her apartment unit still has no air or heat, and the single-unit air conditioner she was given, is barely enough to cover the living room.

Robinson showed Channel 9 a doctor’s note from the emergency room after her daughter broke out in rashes because of the excessive heat.

The note stated the unit wasn’t in a condition for them to live in until the heating and air were fixed. Robinson said management followed up with a maintenance letter attached to the door, but no one ever showed up.

Several residents in both complexes said weeks after the initial inspection, the regional manager who oversees the local properties was let go, and they have been given the excuse that they are behind in fixing the problems because of it.

City officials said there is supposed to be a hearing before the magistrate on October 26th to determine if fines are warranted.

