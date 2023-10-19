Universal’s affordable housing project takes next step

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal Orlando Resort’s affordable housing project is taking another step forward, according to state and local permits.

The Catchlight Crossings housing project will have 1,000 high-quality apartments and 16,000 square feet of retail space on 20 acres off Universal Boulevard in Orlando. It also will feature a health center, entertainment amenities, a fitness center, community gardens and more.

The project’s team on late September and early October filed for various public permits related to construction — which in August was announced to be underway by this month.

