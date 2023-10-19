Port Orange police search for more victims after man accused of impersonating contractor

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police said they are asking additional victims to come forward after a man was arrested this week on charges of impersonating a contractor during a state emergency.

Police said they started investigating Steve Parker after the received a complaint on Sept. 20.

Parker was arrested on Wednesday on charges of impersonating a contractor during a state emergency, organized scheme to defraud more than $50,000, and fraudulent use of personal identification.

Port Orange officials are scheduled to give an update on the case at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Read: Port Orange police seek to identify a man accused of exposing himself to a woman at Walmart

Anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Parker is asked to contact Detective James Fischetti at 386-506-5897 or jfischetti@port-orange.org.

Police said if you had Parker to do work on your home and have questions about the quality of the work, you can contact the city’s Building Department at 386-506-5602 or buildingpermits@port-orange.org to schedule an inspection.

Read: ‘I just want this guy to stop’: Homeowner frustrated with man arrested for unlicensed contracting

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group