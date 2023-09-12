4 escape from sinking boat during thunderstorm in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Four people boating in Osceola County got quite a scare after their boat started to sink during bad weather Monday night.

It happened on East Lake Tohopekaliga in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department said around 10 p.m., firefighters and police marine units responded to the lake for boaters in distress.

Three adults were able to swim ashore during the intense thunderstorms, officials said.

Rescue crews eventually got the fourth adult out of the lake and to safety.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials said it’s not clear what caused the vessel to sink.

