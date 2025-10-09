4 people were arrested in Ocala for running counterfeit money scheme

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said four people have been arrested for allegedly running a counterfeit money scheme targeting local businesses.

The suspects used fake $50 bills to purchase items and pocketed the change, affecting businesses along SR-200.

The arrests followed an investigation that led to the discovery of a damaged gold Toyota linked to the suspects.

Officers said they found counterfeit bills, drug paraphernalia, and narcotics inside the car.

According to the police, the suspects reportedly traveled from Osceola County to commit the crimes, targeting businesses such as Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Starbucks, Waffle House, and ULTA Beauty.

The police department said all four individuals are facing fraud charges, with two of them already on felony probation.

