5 facts about methamphetamine in America

Here are some things to know about the drug:
- Germans first created amphetamine in 1887, according to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. In 1919 methamphetamine, more potent than amphetamine, was developed in Japan.
- According to the most recent numbers from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, meth is the drug most often linked to violent and property crimes.
- The Primary Ingredient in Meth Is an Over-the-Counter Decongestant. Meth’s primary ingredient is a stimulant known as pseudoephedrine. While this substance is the most important element of one of the most dangerous and addictive drugs on the streets, it is also available for legal purchase in any pharmacy in the nation. (Source: narconon.org)
- In the United States, the drug is used in extremely limited circumstances to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Approximately 5 million Americans are on prescriptions for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the most popular drug for which is Adderall. It has been under government regulation since at least 1970.
- The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that 7.6% percent of American high school seniors admit to Adderall abuse, making it the most commonly abused prescription drug and the third most commonly used drug of any kind in that age group. (Source: narconon.org)
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}