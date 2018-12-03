0 5 people injured after tornado goes through naval base

UPDATE, DEC. 3, 7. A.M. -- A fifth person -- a child -- had minor cuts to the hand after the tornado that struck Camden County on Sunday.

Two sailors were thrown from a boat at Kings Bay Naval base but were able to get themselves to safety. All five people had minor injuries.

Damage includes 2 vehicles that were pushed into a river. Other damage includes downed power lines, trees and debris.

A Navy barge amd crane was separated from its berth during the tornado, but crews secured it after the storm passed.

Because of the security level on base we will not be allowed on to get video of damage.

The debris field from the tornado, including overturned cars and other damage, extended onto Cumberland Island, but sheriff officials said there was no reports of injuries on the island.

UPDATE, DEC. 3, 5 A.M. — Four people are recovering after a tornado touched down at Kings Bay Naval Submarine base.

It left behind a trail of damage — and neighboring counties are closed Monday after the storm.

Brantley, Pierce, and Ware County schools are closed because of damage from the storm.

Two of the people hurt are sailors. Officials say they were here on base when the tornado tore through the area.

The tornado overturned cars, power lines and trees.

TORNADO DAMAGE | Navy officials say 4 people were hurt after a tornado touched down at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.



Cars were damaged and trees and power lines downed. I'll have a live report on cleanup & the scary moments on base on CBS47 FOX30 at 5 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2mgBVPw86Q — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) December 3, 2018

Base officials say the two sailors were on a patrol boat and two fishermen on a nearby pier were hurt. They suffering minor injuries.

Angela Boswell’s husband works at the base.

“I turned to him immediately, and i was like ‘Oh my gosh, there was a tornado on base,’” Boswell said. and we both were like in shock. That was just crazy.”

----

The Camden County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with Action News Jax that there are reports of two injured at the Kings Bay Naval base following a confirmed tornado Sunday afternoon.

LATEST: Tornado touches down at Kings Bay, causing damage, injuring four

According to CCSO, the debris field from the tornado shows it extended to Cumberland Island and they are sending their marine patrol to the area.

There are not reports of injuries on Cumberland Island, CCSO said.

Video from of the #tornado at Kings Bay this afternoon in Georgia. Impressive for these parts. #FirstAlertWX @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zGvm9rvHk0 — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) December 3, 2018

According to the CCSO a Coast Guard cutter vessel did flip at Kings Bay, however the Coast Guard says that it is a Navy barge detached from the dock and flipped. Action News Jax is working to confirm these details.

A spokesperson for the Kings Bay Naval station said site 6 in the very southeast corner of the base has damage, but the commanding officer is still assessing all damage.

MORE: Brantley, Pierce, and Ware County schools closing Monday, December 3rd

The Kings Bay Public Information Officer told Action News Jax reporter Ryan Nelson that four people were injured including two sailor on a patrol boat and two fisherman on a pier.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team says a tornado touched down in eastern Camden county near Kings Bay this afternoon before moving offshore at Cumberland Island.

As of 6:02 p.m. the Tornado Watch for SE Georgia has been canceled, but there are more storms expected Sunday night, according to the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for SE Georgia until 1 pm Monday. Many roads flooded with approx. 8-10 inches of rain in the last 36 hours.

Facebook live on recap of Tornado coverage, overnight forecast:

A Flood Watch remains in effect for SE Georgia until 1 pm Monday. Many roads flooded with approx. 8-10 inches of rain in the last 36 hours. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/fFix3jUEuE — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) December 3, 2018

Flooded roadways in Camden county, GA as well. Live report from Ryan at 6:30 pm on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/sLD7lGCjlu — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) December 2, 2018

Livestream radar from 4:30 p.m.:

#BREAKING: There are initial reports of damage and possible injuries from a tornado that touched down at Kings Bay Submarine Base in Kings Bay, Georgia, per spokesperson. #FirstAlertWX@ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/OlrC6cNDtN — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) December 2, 2018

Livestream from 2:51 p.m. Sunday:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.