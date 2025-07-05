Traffic Alert: Roadblock in Volusia County due to a bus fire, FHP reports

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a roadblock on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, north of Halifax Avenue at mile marker 237, due to a bus fire.

Troopers report no injuries. The cause of the bus fire has not been disclosed, and it is unclear how long the roadblock will remain in place.

The number of vehicles involved in the incident has not been specified.

The incident has limited traffic to the inside lane, with tow trucks on site working to clear the area.

Troopers advise drivers to exercise caution and expect delays when passing through this section of the highway.

Drivers traveling north on I-95 should stay alert and allow extra travel time because of the ongoing situation.

