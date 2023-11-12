5-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 5-year-old child has died following a crash in Orlando Saturday night, police said.

Orlando police said a car was traveling on North Orange Blossom Trail when another vehicle hit it, causing it to drive off the road.

Orange County Fire Rescue said three patients were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Police said there was an adult man, an adult woman and two children in the same car as the victim, but they are expected to be OK.

Investigators said they are still looking for the suspect, who fled the scene in a different car than the one they were driving.

See a map of the scene below:

