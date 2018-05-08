  • 5 years later: Death of father of four, war hero remains unsolved in Sanford

    By: Angela Jacobs

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - Five years after an Army veteran and father of four was gunned down in Sanford, police have reissued a plea to try to solve his cold case killing.

    Keran Stanislaus was shot in the driveway of a friend’s Placid Woods home in 2013.

    Investigators told Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs that the frustrating part is they have a good idea of who shot Stanislaus, but there is not enough evidence to make an arrest and no one is talking.

    “I know they say time heals all wounds, but I think it's gotten even harder for me," said Stanislaus sister, Jeannita Jones.

    Police said the killer is one of four people who were with Stanislaus the night he died.

    Major crimes investigator Matt Walker told WFTV Channel 9 that they’re asking for any tips, no matter how small.

    “(It) might be minor to them, but to us, it just might be that missing piece of the puzzle,” Walker said.

    Stanislaus was in the Army and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was also a Purple Heart recipient. He was a bomb specialist and almost died when a bomb exploded near his unit and shrapnel injured his face. 

