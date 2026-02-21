Motorcycle rider dies in collision with minivan in Merritt Island

MERITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a motorcycle rider died Saturday evening after a collision with a minivan at the intersection of Courtenay Parkway and Duval Street in Merritt Island.

The report states that the fatal crash happened around 7:11 P.M.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the driver of the Toyota Sienna was heading north and tried to make a left turn. This caused the vehicle to cross into the path of a southbound motorcycle, leading to a collision.

The 64-year-old woman driving a Toyota Sienna from Merritt Island had minor injuries in the collision. She was traveling north in the left-turn lane of Courtenay Parkway before the crash.

The motorcycle rider was an adult male. Emergency responders took him to Cape Canaveral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers have not yet confirmed his identity.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stayed at the scene in Brevard County all evening to conduct an initial investigation. The crash caused a roadblock across all southbound lanes of Courtenay Parkway.

The crash remains under investigation.

