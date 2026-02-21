Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested for domestic violence, investigation underway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports that Deputy Shawn Ellis was arrested on Friday on a domestic violence charge. He was taken into custody by the Apopka Police Department and faces a count of battery (domestic violence).

Sheriff John Mina addressed the arrest and the expectations for those serving under his command. He stated that the agency maintains strict standards for its personnel regardless of their role.

Ellis has been relieved of his law enforcement duties and will remain on administrative leave during the criminal investigation. The agency said this change follows its standard protocol for deputies under criminal investigation.

“Domestic violence has no place in our community or this agency. We will conduct a complete and transparent investigation into these allegations and the results will be made public,” Mina said. “Every deputy at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is held to the same laws they are sworn to enforce.”

Ellis joined the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in September 2024. Prior to his arrest, he served as a deputy within the agency’s Uniform Patrol Division.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will start an internal investigation after the criminal case against Ellis is finished. The agency confirmed that the results of the internal review will be made public when it is done.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group