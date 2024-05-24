5 years in, Winter Park still trying to determine fate of old library

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

This week, Winter Park Commissioners once again will consider the potential reuse of the city’s former library.

The commission will have a May 23 work session at 1 p.m. on the 35,000-square-foot building and associated property at 460 E. New England Ave. The library has been unused since 2021 when it moved to its new location on the northwest corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Park, with the Alfond Inn recently inking an agreement with the city to use the former library’s parking lot.

City spokeswoman Clarissa Howard told Orlando Business Journal a use has not been finalized for the property and the conversation will be open-ended. The workshop will be the first with Sheila DeCiccio as mayor, as prior discussions were held while she was a commissioner.

