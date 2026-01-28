$50K+ Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $50,000 was just sold in Central Florida.

Florida Lottery officials said someone in Orange County purchased a ticket that matched all the numbers in the game’s January 27 evening draw.

Those numbers were: 2-9-13-32-36.

That top prize is worth $52,057.99.

A Winn Dixie in east Orange County sold the winning Quick Pick ticket.

The store is located at 13200 E. Colonial Drive.

Florida Lottery officials said Magic Discount Beverage in Bradenton also sold a winning ticket worth the same prize amount.

