$52K Fantasy 5 winner in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla — Overnight, the Florida Lottery announced winning numbers for Sunday’s Fantasy 5 drawings.

One lucky winner was announced in Orange County.

The Florida Lottery said the midday drawing numbers 14-19-20-28-36 were drawn, and the winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven, 10700 Boggy Creek Road, Orlando.

The prize money for the midday drawing was $52,516.35.

The evening drawing also had a winner from Port Charlotte, with the numbers 8-11-17-25-28.

That winner can take home $103,215.74.

The winners now have 180 days to claim their prize money.

