6 children found covered in lice, open sores in filthy Ocala home, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - A Marion County woman accused of child neglect posted bond and is out of jail Wednesday morning after she was arrested at her home, deputies said.
Related Headlines
Sara Resko, 30, had six children in her care who were found covered in lice and open sores.
A neighbor saw two children wandering alone and called the sheriff's office, deputies said.
Deputies said they found the children living in an Ocala home filled with trash, animal feces, and without food, electricity or running water.
Download: Free WFTV mobile apps
Resko's neighbors said they’ve called the Department of Children and Families several times.
"They were naked. The two littlest ones were naked and there was nobody around,” neighbor Angie Szymanski said. "I didn't know that it was that bad. When we saw the pictures… that's horrible."
The children’s ages range from 2 to 13 years old, deputies said.
The yard was littered with trash, toys and bugs, authorities said.
Since April, DCF case managers have conducted weekly visits to check on the condition of the children, and Resko never cleaned the home.
The six children are in the care of DCF.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}