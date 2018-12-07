0 6-year-old killed in Mims house fire, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. - A 6-year-old is dead after a house fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Friday and fully involved a modular home in Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

A Red Cross representative said they are assisting a family of eight who were misplaced due to the fire. They said that includes family members who were visiting from out of town when the fire broke out, and five people who were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said they are still working to determine a cause of the fire, which happened off Brockett Road.

TRENDING NOW:

This is a developing story. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for live updates from the scene.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

I’m on the scene of a fatal fire in Mims. A 6yo is dead. @BrevardSheriff & @BCFREMS first responders are still on scene. 8 family members were in the home. 5 were taken to the hospital per a Red Cross official. I’ll have live updates all morning. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/o5VnxGEWxX — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) December 7, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: sad news coming out of @BrevardCo_FL in #Mims. 6-year-old dies in house fire. Others in home also sent to hospital. @QMcCrayWFTV is talking to neighbors and investigators pic.twitter.com/AGywUnayq3 — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 7, 2018

#Breaking A 6 year old child died in a fire in Mims. Love and strength to this family and @BCFREMS first responders dealing with this awful news. @QMcCrayWFTV is live with updates all morning. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/QCjOUxXPVy — Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) December 7, 2018

Breaking: Tragic News this morning. 6-YEAR OLD is dead after a house fire off US-1 and Brocket Road in Mims. Red Cross telling us 8-people living in house, five taken to hospital. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/aLZ0AJNgcw — Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) December 7, 2018

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2018 Cox Media Group.