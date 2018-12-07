  • 6-year-old killed in Mims house fire, deputies say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    MIMS, Fla. - A 6-year-old is dead after a house fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Friday and fully involved a modular home in Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

    A Red Cross representative said they are assisting a family of eight who were misplaced due to the fire. They said that includes family members who were visiting from out of town when the fire broke out, and five people who were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

    Investigators said they are still working to determine a cause of the fire, which happened off Brockett Road.

