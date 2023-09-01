Florida State vs. LSU: More than 60K college football fans are headed to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 60,000 college football fans will be in Orlando this weekend for a game between Florida State and LSU on Sunday.

On Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer helped make sure Camping World Stadium is ready.

Dyer said the impact of the game spreads far beyond the field.

“A whole variety of things, national exposure, the economic impact,” Dyer said.

Read: Florida State, LSU face off in Orlando: Watch ‘Sunday Showdown’ at 7 p.m. Sunday

The high-profile game will be televised on ESPN, shining a spotlight on everything Orlando and Central Florida as to offer. All the traveling fans are estimated to generate 45,000 hotel nights over Labor Day weekend.

The game is expected to make an economic impact of more than $30 million.

Florida State, LSU face off in Orlando: Watch ‘Sunday Showdown’ at 7 p.m. Sunday Florida State will take on LSU in a top 10 showdown right here in Orlando this weekend. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group