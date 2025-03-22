66th annual Sidewalk Art Festival takes over the streets in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The City of Winter Park kicked off the 66th annual Sidewalk Art Festival, which is well-known for its outdoor venue, which features works of art from all over the world and brings them right here along Park Avenue.

The Sidewalk Art Festival features national and international artwork for all attendees to enjoy and purchase items that hold a unique artistic touch.

Art in various mediums will be displayed along Park Avenue and the Central Park area over the weekend.

The following streets will be closed to hold the artsy event until Sunday at 8 p.m.

The Streets are:

Garfield Avenue

Lincoln and East Welbourne avenues - from Center Street to South Park Avenue

from Center Street to South Park Avenue Morse Boulevard - from South Knowles to South New York avenues

from South Knowles to South New York avenues New England Avenue - from West Park Avenue to Center Street

from West Park Avenue to Center Street Park Avenue - from West Canton to Lyman avenues

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival to draw around 250,000 visitors throughout the weekend

