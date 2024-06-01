7 people injured after crash involving bus, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people are in the hospital following a crash with a LYNX bus Saturday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said it happened around 3:05 p.m. near West Washington Street and North Orange Blossom Trail.

Crews with the Orlando Fire Department took the seven people to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the car was at fault.

The crash is still being investigated.

See a map of the location below:

