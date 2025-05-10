Osceola County’s $2.1 million investment in Liberty High School

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Osceola County invested $2.1 million in the new academy at Liberty, partly funded by $500,000 from Commissioner Arrington’s allocated ARPA funds and additional County revenues.

Vice Chairman and District 3 Commissioner Brandon Arrington recently had the pleasure of touring a fantastic engineering academy at Liberty High School!

Liberty High School students Vice Chairman and District 3 Commissioner Brandon Arrington recently toured an innovative engineering academy at Liberty High School designed to entice students into future lucrative career fields in STEM. (Osceola County/Osceola County)

This exciting program is designed to inspire students to explore and engage in promising career opportunities in STEM fields.

The County’s investment not only supported crucial building improvements and upgraded equipment purchases but also fostered invaluable faculty training.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the impact the work we do as a County Commission is making in our community,” said Osceola County Board of County Commissioners Vice Chairman Brandon Arrington.

Students are urged to make the most of Osceola Prosper, the nation’s first funding program of its kind, which offers all graduating seniors in Osceola the opportunity to attend Valencia College or Osceola Technical College for free.

Arrington continues,“By investing in our students’ futures through programs such as this engineering academy and Osceola Prosper, we are shaping a future-ready workforce that can lead in helping to reshore advanced manufacturing and STEM innovation in the U.S.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group