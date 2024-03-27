CASSEWLBERRY, Fla. — A dispute over a service dog landed a 77-year-old woman in jail and the victim in the hospital, with a broken hip.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the Goodwill on Sunshadow Drive in Casselberry regarding a battery incident.

When police arrived, they located the victim, Karen Strickland, who told officers that she was shopping with her service dog, when she was confronted and attacked by another shopper.

Read: DeSantis vs. Disney: Settlement reached in lawsuit

According to the police report, Jacqueline James, 77, became upset about the dog being in the aisle and confronted Strickland.

As the manager approached, James slapped the basket out of Strickland’s hand, grabbed her hair, pushed her against a wall, and then pushed her against the floor.

Police said the victim injured her left hip during the incident.

Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs raid: Man alleged to be rap mogul’s ‘mule’ arrested on drug charges

James admitted to officers that she argued with the victim about the dog but claimed that Strickland swung the basket at her which led to the fight and asked police to review the surveillance footage, according to the report.

After reviewing the footage, police determined that Strickland did not swing the basket at James, and that it was James who approached Strickland, argued with her and slapped the basket out of her hand, grabbed her hair and pushed her into the wall and ground.

The victim was transported to the hospital for her injures where is was determined that she suffered a fractured hip requiring surgery.

Read: Orlando renames section of Kirkman Road to honor fallen officer Kevin Valencia

James was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Jacqueline James Mugshot 77-year-old attacks woman with service dog, breaking her hip (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group