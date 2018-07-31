BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A wastewater leak dumped 870,000 gallons of sewage into the Indian River Lagoon in less than three hours, the city of Titusville said.
The city released a statement Monday saying crews noticed a leak behind one of its lift stations on Indian River Avenue.
The leak was a result of old equipment that became active and ruptured 40 years after it was replaced, the city said.
Crews shut down and properly closed off the old equipment less than three hours after they discovered the leak, the city said.
The city said an estimated 870,000 gallons of sewage entered the lagoon, which the city does not use as a source for drinking water.
The area was cleaned and disinfected, the city said. The city has not issued any warning about water usage.
The incident was reported to the Florida State Department of Environmental Protection.
