WATCH LIVE.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton at 8:30 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton continues to batter much of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold another briefing about response and recovery efforts.
▶ WATCH GOV. DESANTIS SPEAK LIVE
The governor will speak Thursday morning from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
DeSantis will be joined by:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
- Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission Director Roger Young
- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
- Florida State Guard Director Colonel Mark Thieme
- Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida
The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.
When it happens, you can watch it on WFTV Channel 9 and also by clicking here.
READ: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton moves off Central Florida’s east coast as Cat. 1 storm
PHOTOS: Hurricane Milton slams Florida
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group