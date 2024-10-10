Local

WATCH LIVE.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton at 8:30 a.m.

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Governor DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton continues to batter much of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold another briefing about response and recovery efforts.

The governor will speak Thursday morning from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

DeSantis will be joined by:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission Director Roger Young
  • FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
  • Florida State Guard Director Colonel Mark Thieme
  • Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida

The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.

